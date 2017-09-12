Egypt's Sunnis boycott Pence

Al-Azhar's Grand Imam, Ahmed al-Tayeb, on Friday cancelled a scheduled meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in protest against President Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, AFP reports.

In a statement, Al-Azhar, which is Egypt's highest Sunni institution, said Tayeb had reversed his previous decision to meet Pence, who is due to travel to Egypt and Israel in the second half of December.

