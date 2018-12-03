Iranian cleric calls for Palestinian uprising

A senior Iranian cleric on Friday urged Palestinian Arabs to "rage" against Israel after U.S. President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other cities following Friday prayers to protest against Trump's decision, calling for "death" to Israel and the United States and burning their flags.

