Czech PM rules out moving embassy to Jerusalem

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Friday ruled out the idea that the Czech Republic would follow the United States’ example and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as Czech President Milos Zeman had suggested a day earlier.

"This idea of President (Donald) Trump is not good. You can see the reactions," he told Czech public radio, according to The Associated Press.

