Danon: There will never be peace without Jerusalem

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement in which he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“President Trump’s declaration marks a milestone – for Israel, for peace and for the world,” Danon said ahead of a UN Security Council session that was convened to discuss Trump’s move.

