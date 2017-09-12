Haley: Israel will never be bullied into an agreement

President Donald Trump is committed to ongoing efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, the U.S. ambassador to the UN said Friday amid a backlash over his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Let me again assure you, the president and this administration remain committed to the peace process," Ambassador Nikki Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council that was convened over Trump's decision Wednesday.

