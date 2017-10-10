Russia warned on Monday there would be "negative consequences" if U.S. President Donald Trump fails to uphold the Iran nuclear deal.
Trump has been a fierce critic of the 2015 accord, which was negotiated under his predecessor. Barack Obama.
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5778 , 10/10/17
Russia warns of consequences if Trump leaves nuclear deal
