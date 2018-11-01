01:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5778 , 10/10/17 Tishrei 20, 5778 , 10/10/17 Thousands of visitors throng Gush Etzion Tens of thousands of visitors visited Gush Etzion over the past two days. One of the most popular sites was the Herodium, the ruins of an ancient palace and town built by Herod on a hilltop in the Judean desert. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Oct 10 2017, 01:15 AM, 10/10/2017