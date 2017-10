Rabbi Yaakov Cohen, who is the son of Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen, met with Yachad spiritual head Rabbi Meir Mazuz and offered to merge the Shas and Yahad parties, the Kikar Hashabbat news site reported.

The report also said that Rabbi Mazuz didn't rule out the proposal, telling Cohen that he would give him an answer later and suggested that he arrange a meeting with Yachad head Eli Yishai.