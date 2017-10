Cases of burning eyes, which sent about 100 people to hospitals around Israel Sunday and Monday, have been traced to a traditional Simchat Beit Hashoeva observance for Sukkot, Sunday evening in Jerusalem's Shaarei Hesed neighborhood, during which a sharp material was sprayed near a stage.

According to the Peleg Yerushalmi haredi faction, which organized the observance, the people responsible for the spray are from the Degel Hatorah faction, which is at odds with them.