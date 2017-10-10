Soon: Daycare supervision bill

The state intends to enact a law that will require supervision for daycare centers, following many cases of caregivers who abused or neglected toddlers, according to Channel 10 Television.

Immediately after this week's holiday, Welfare Minister Haim Katz intends to submit a government bill to define threshold conditions for obtaining a license to operate a daycare center - including content, sanitation, caregivers' wages and a minimum level of training that they will be required to present. Along with the conditions, the means of enforcement will also be determined against anyone who violates the law - and will include minimum fines and maximum sentences of imprisonment