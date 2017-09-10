Tens of thousands visit Gush Etzion

Tens of thousands of tourists visited the Gush Etzion sites in the last two days, despite the rains today. The popular sites included the Herodion National Park, the Biyar Aqueduct and the new visitors' center in Kfar Etzion. Thousands of visitors also arrived at the Tzomet Institute, which opened yesterday to the public free of charge, and thousands of other visitors went to various attractions of the "Deer Farm".

Tomorrow, the largest festival will take place in Pnei Kedem, along with a concert by Shlomi Shabat.