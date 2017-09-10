Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited a Golani brigade training base this afternoon.
During the visit, the Netanyahus met with the soldiers in advanced training and with the soldiers of the headquarters and spoke with them.
News BriefsTishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17
Netanyahus meet Golani soldiers
