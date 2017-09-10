19:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Netanyahus meet Golani soldiers Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited a Golani brigade training base this afternoon. During the visit, the Netanyahus met with the soldiers in advanced training and with the soldiers of the headquarters and spoke with them. ► ◄ Last Briefs