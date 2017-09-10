Maccabi Haifa for the inhabitants of Puerto Rico

While the other members of Israel's Premier League in basketball have officially begun the 2017-18 season, Maccabi Haifa has taken advantage of its annual United States tour to donate to hurricane-struck Puerto Rico.

The Greens, who opened the traditional game on Salt Lake City last Thursday with a 117-78 to the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association, overcame the University of St. Thomas in a charity game for the Haifa Hoops project, after which they helped pack bottles of water for Puerto Rico. Before the game, they put on a clinic for 50 third-to-seventh graders at the Jewish Community Center in Miami, and talked to the children about the importance of community involvement.