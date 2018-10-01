A jump in the number of Sukkot visitors to Samaria

An unprecedented number of tourists from all over the world, mainly from Japan and China, are among the tens of thousands to come to visit the most prominent tourist sites of Samaria during the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday.

The Samaria Regional Council says those sites are the Mount Gerizim National Park, the Ancient Samaria National Park, Samaria wineries and the Samaritans' neighborhood. Among Israeli tourists, the popular tourist sites are Mount Kabir and the "balcony of the country" in Peduel, from where the visitors can overlook the entire coastal plain and enjoy a kite workshop and guided tours.