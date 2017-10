Ashkelon led the country in the amount of precipitation recorded from yesterday until today at 13:00, with 24.2 millimeters of rain, according to nrg.

Next came the Samarian city of Ariel with 23.6 mm, followed by Ayalon in the Western Galilee at 22.6 mm. Ben Gurion Airport recorded 21 mm while 19.3 mm fell in Haifa, 16.6 mm in the Golan town of Majdal Shams, 13.6 mm in Safed and 10.4 mm in the Sea of ​​Galilee 10.4 mm. Only 4 mm fell in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with Beer Sheva getting 2 mm.