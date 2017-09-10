MPs from around the world: Israel is not an occupier

Twenty-six members of parliament, representing 15 countries from around the world signed on Monday a statement that the Jewish people have a legal right to sovereignty over all of the land of Israel, and a statement that the term anti-Zionism is an expression of anti-Semitism.

The position paper, presented to Social-Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, said, "We want to reject all declarations that seek to negate the connection of the Jewish people to Israel and Jerusalem, as well as the misrepresentation of the State of Israel as an occupier, and to emphasize the anti-Semitic character of the improper use of the term Anti-Zionism." Gamliel said the time had come for all countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.