16:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Disabled block area near Prime Minister's Residence Derech Aza and Ben-Maimon Street and the Paris Square area near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem have been blocked to traffic due to the protest of organizations seeking increased government assistance. Police are directing traffic to alternate routes.