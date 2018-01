15:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Germany to limit number of refugees to 200,000 annually Read more Coalition talks bring German Chancellor Angela Merkel to put a cap on the number of immigrants unless there are "unexpected" developments. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Oct 09 2017, 03:58 PM, 10/9/2017