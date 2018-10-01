07:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Tishrei 19, 5778 , 09/10/17 Nasrallah: US is strengthening ISIS Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused US activity in Syria of strengthening ISIS. "The American Air Force prevents the Syrian army and its allies from advancing to areas under ISIS control," he asserted. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Oct 09 2017, 07:51 AM, 10/9/2017