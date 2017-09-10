Report: Trump may keep Iran deal, but toughen oversight

US President Donald Trump is considering preserving the nuclear agreement signed with Iran but also hardening it, Bloomberg news agency quoted several senior administration officials as saying.

The officials explained that Trump is considering an middle-of-the-road option that would satisfy the Europeans, who are concerned about canceling the agreement, and will involve Congress in overseeing Tehran's nuclear program.

Trump is scheduled to announce by October 15 whether Iran is in compliance with the terms of the agreement signed in 2015. If he announces that it is not in compliance, Congress will be permitted to impose further sanctions on Iran.