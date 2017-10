Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday vowed a “proper response” should U.S. President Donald Trump not certify Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the memory of the late Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Zarif also said, according to the Tehran Times, that Iran will follow its policies on the Middle East region regardless of rhetoric by other countries’ officials.