MK Yellin: Israel must respond strongly to the rocket fire

MK Haim Yellin (Yesh Atid), who served as the head of the Eshkol Regional Council in the past, responded on Sunday evening to the firing of a rocket from Gaza towards the region.

"Rogue organizations opposed to the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah are trying to turn their anger toward Israel. As a resident of the region, we are not interested in which organization fired the rocket, but only that the State of Israel and its government respond strongly and protect the security of the residents and the borders," said Yellin.

"If we do not respond, the terrorist organizations will understand that we are in a position of weakness and will continue to fire non-stop, as was the case in recent years," he added.