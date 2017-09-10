An elderly woman was moderately injured and four others were lightly injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Netanya on Sunday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to hospital.
|
23:43
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17
Five injured in fire in Netanya
An elderly woman was moderately injured and four others were lightly injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Netanya on Sunday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to hospital.
Last Briefs