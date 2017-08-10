Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in the western Galilee village of Kabul.
He was taken with wounds to his upper body to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where doctors tried to save him but were forced to pronounce his death.
Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17
23-year-old stabbed to death in western Galilee
