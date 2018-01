The United States announced on Sunday the suspension of visa processing among reductions of diplomatic services in Turkey for security reasons, following the arrest of an employee at a US consulate for alleged ties to Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, the rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Erdoğan claims Gülen was behind the unsuccessful 2016 coup against him.

The United States claims that the government cannot guarantee the safety of its people.