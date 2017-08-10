Five people have been lightly injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident on the Modiin-Jerusalem Highway (Route 443) near Beit Horon.
One lane in the direction of Jerusalem has been blocked.
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17
1 Jerusalem-bound lane of 443 blocked at Beit Horon
