News BriefsTishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17
Rocket hits Eshkol Region
The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday evening that a rocket launched from Gaza hit an open area in the Eshkol Council Region.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The military is searching for rocket fragments.
