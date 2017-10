21:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17 Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17 Amir Peretz verbally abused, defended in Morocco During a Mediterranean parliamentary conference in Morocco on Sunday, a local member of parliament representing the Islamic movement burst out at Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) and called, "You are a war criminal, you are not wanted here." A few more MPs joined in. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs