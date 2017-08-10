An Israel Defense Forces vehicle entered the Palestinian Authority village of Dura in the southern Hebron Hills by mistake on Sunday evening.
A force summoned to the scene escorted the vehicle out of the village. There were no casualties.
IDF vehicle accidentally enters Dura and exits unharmed
