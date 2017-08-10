20:35
  Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17

IDF vehicle accidentally enters Dura and exits unharmed

An Israel Defense Forces vehicle entered the Palestinian Authority village of Dura in the southern Hebron Hills by mistake on Sunday evening.

A force summoned to the scene escorted the vehicle out of the village. There were no casualties.

