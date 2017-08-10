Hotovely: Move the US embassy to give peace a chance

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says the United States embassy should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in order to give peace a chance. US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Saturday that a peace agreement should come before the embassy move.

Speaking to visiting parliamentarians from around the world in the Shomron (Samaria) as part of an annual Sukkot event, Hotovely said the reason that there's no peace in the Middle East is not because the other side has given up on the peace process but because they want to remove Israel from the map.