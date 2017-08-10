Jackal infected with rabies found in Kibbutz Hamadia

The Ministry of Health is warning of the presence of a rabid jackal in Kibbutz Hamadia in the Beit She'an Valley, and asks anyone who may have had contact with the infected animal or a stray animal to make contact with the nearest health office to see if there is a need for preventative action. This also applies to people who have children or animals that may have made similar contact. Pet owners are requested to contact their veterinarian to verify their immunization status.

After working hours potentially affected people should go to a hospital emergency room.