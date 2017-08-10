Eli Yishai announces Yachad membership drive

Former minister Eli Yishai announced a party membership drive for his Yachad party in advance of the next Knesset elections.

Yishai said that "when you participate in the membership drive, we'll know for sure that on the decisive day you won't change your minds because of intimidation and political spins. We'll be able to keep in touch with you and coordinate with you decisions before and after the elections."

Yishai said that by participating in the drive, voters can ensure that "Yachad will be a part of the government."



