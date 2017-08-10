J'lem: Two Arabs arrested on suspicion of stealing car

Two East Jerusalem Arabs were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car from a Jerusalem gas station.

Late Sunday night a police hotline received a report from a civilian who said that he had gone to put air in his tyres and suddenly 2 Arabs entered his car, stole it and drove off.

Police and Border Police forces placed roadblocks at a number of places in Jerusalem and located the car making its way to Judea and Samaria. The two Arab suspects were transferred to security forces for interrogation and their remand was extended.