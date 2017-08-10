14:35
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17

Two Bnei Brak youths arrested on kidnapping charges

Two Bnei Brak youths were arrested on charges of forcing a person into a car and threatening him for an undisclosed reason.

The two were remanded in court and their remand was extended.

A police investigation continues.

Last Briefs