News BriefsTishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17
Two Bnei Brak youths arrested on kidnapping charges
Two Bnei Brak youths were arrested on charges of forcing a person into a car and threatening him for an undisclosed reason.
The two were remanded in court and their remand was extended.
A police investigation continues.
