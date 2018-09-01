Petah Tikva attorney: Court ignored residents suffering

Attorney Menachem Moskowitz who is representing neighbors of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, responded to the Supreme Court decision to allow the continuation of left-wing demonstrations without any permit or limit on participants.

"We are upset that the court decided to ignore the suffering of residents and did not relate to the fact that demonstrators have numerous places to demonstrate. We respect the court's ruling although we feel the decision should have been different," he said.

"We like the court believe that the legislative authority should regulate the matter. We hope that demonstrators will exhibit 'social sensitivity' and will not continue to embitter the lives of residents," added Moskowitz.