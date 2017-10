06:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17 Tishrei 18, 5778 , 08/10/17 Hamas detains jihadist leader in Gaza Hamas police detained a suspected jihadist leader in Gaza on Saturday, a security source said, according to AFP. "This morning, security forces arrested Nour Issa, 27, who is a leader of the deviant thought movement and is from Bureij Camp in central Gaza, along with others," the source said, using a phrase Hamas officials routinely use to refer to jihadists, including members of the Islamic State (ISIS). Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs