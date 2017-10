19:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5778 , 07/10/17 Tishrei 17, 5778 , 07/10/17 Four US states declare state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Nate Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and part of Florda declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Nate's expected landfall. 25 people were killed when Tropical Storm Nate hit Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua. ► ◄ Last Briefs