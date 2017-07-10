Paris police charged three men with attempting last week to attack a residential building in the city.
According to a judicial offical, the three suspects attempted to harm the building using gas canisters, but the canisters failed to ignite.
|
19:14
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 17, 5778 , 07/10/17
Paris police arrest three for attempted attack
