13:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5778 , 06/10/17 Tishrei 16, 5778 , 06/10/17 Sweden: Man arrested while trying to board flight with bomb Airport security personnel at Landvetter airport in Gothenburg, Sweden prevented a man from boarding a flight with an explosive device. Local police say the suspect, a German citizen, was carrying triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in his suitcase, the same kind of explosive material used in the bombing attack on a pop music concert in the UK in May. ► ◄ Last Briefs