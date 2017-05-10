Is Syrian jihadist critically injured?

Russia claimed on Wednesday it had critically injured the leader of the Tahrir Al-Sham jihadist group in Syria with an air strike on his position that also killed 12 of his field commanders, Reuters reported.

Russia had targeted Abu Mohammed al-Golani in an intelligence-led special operation while he was meeting his field commanders, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The group, however, denied the claim in a statement on its telegram channel. It said Golani was in "good health and exercising the duties assigned to him completely."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)