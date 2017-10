State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Wednesday strongly denied that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called President Donald Trump a "moron," as reported by NBC News earlier.

"The secretary does not use that type of language," Nauert said during a press briefing, according to The Hill.

