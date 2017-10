A Turkish court on Wednesday found 42 former soldiers guilty of trying to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during last year's failed coup, Reuters reported.

Most of them were handed life sentences in the highest profile case related to the attempted putsch so far.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)