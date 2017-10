A controlled explosion was carried out on Wednesday at the Angel underground station in north London after a security alert, The Guardian reports.

Police were alerted to a “suspect package” in the Islington area and reportedly evacuated the station. Social media users reported hearing up to two explosions.

