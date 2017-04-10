Khamenei: America and Israel seek to create 'new Israel'

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday equated Kurdish independence with the establishment of a “new Israel” in the region.

Speaking after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran and quoted by Reuters, Khamenei said the two countries should prevent Iraq’s Kurdistan region from declaring independence.

