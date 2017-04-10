Anti-Semitic vandals in Uman caught by police

Ukrainian Police have arrested an anti-Semitic gang responsible for a long string of attacks against Jewish worshippers at the grave of Rabbi Nachman in Uman. Thousands of Breslov hasidim and others visit Uman for the High Holidays every year.

The gang, which called themselves 'Torpedo', had been receiving instruction from a manager in Russia, who paid them money per attack in an attempt to stir up anti-Jewish sentiment in Ukraine.

