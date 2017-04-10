Poor IDF prison conditions scrutinized after soldier dies

The IDF has come under fire for the poor medical care offered at its prisons after a female soldier jailed for possession, use, and sale of marijuana collapsed and died on Tuesday at an IDF jail.

The soldier, who served in the Israeli Air Force, was arrested two weeks ago for possession of marijuana, which authorities believed she kept both for personal use and to sell to other service members on the base where she was stationed.

