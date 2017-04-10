'In the Sephardi world, family is everything'

Former Shas MK Yigal Guetta addressed for the first time his resignation from the Knesset, which he claimed was the result of a controversy engineered by his political rivals.

Guetta was forced to resign from the Knesset in September after he revealed that he had attended a same-sex wedding for his cousin several years ago. "The whole family went [to the wedding], my wife and I and the kids, who I don’t usually tell which events to go to. But for this, I said that showing up is mandatory. We all went so we could make him very happy," Guetta had told Army Radio host Razi Barkai.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)