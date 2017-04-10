Erdogan: Only Israel recognizes Kurdish referendum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday again claimed there is a connection between the Israeli Mossad and the recently-held referendum by the Kurds in northern Iraq, claims which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has already denied.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Erdogan said Wednesday, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, “What is the referendum organized by northern Iraq’s regional administration for? No country in the world apart from Israel recognizes it.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)