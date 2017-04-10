180 Democrats urge Trump to re-certify the Iran deal

Over 180 Democratic congressmen sent a letter to President Trump, urging him to recertify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal ahead of the October 15 deadline.

Led by Reps. Ted Deutch (Fla.) and David Price (N.C.), the letter said that subverting the 2015 nuclear deal would cause Iran to attain nuclear weapons. "If President Trump decertifies Iranian compliance without clear evidence of Iranian violations, it will jeopardize this united front against Iran," read the missive.

