'The murderer wanted to enter the school'

Issam Ottman, the father of security guard Youssef Ottman who was killed in last week's attack in Har Adar, spoke at a memorial service for the victims and talked about the pain he felt over losing his son.

"We need to be strong," said Ottman. "If we are not strong enough, God would not choose to give us this challenge. If we were not strong enough, he would not have brought this pain down on us."

